Where Patriots Fans Rank Among The NFL's Saddest Fans

By Jason Hall

December 28, 2021

Buffalo Bills Vs. New England Patriots At Gillette Stadium
Photo: Getty Images

New England Patriots fans are reportedly the second saddest NFL fanbase, according to a recent study.

Lineups.com reports it surveyed more than 2,000 NFL fans nationwide to see which fanbase was the most likely to shed tears over their favorite team.

The Cowboys topped the list ranking all 32 NFL franchises, followed by the Patriots, Green Bay Packers, Philadelphia Eagles and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Lineups.com also broke down the top reasons fans cry over their favorite teams, with 49% saying it was over a loss; 36% claiming it was tears of joy over a Super Bowl victory; 35% saying it was the anguish of losing a super bowl; 27% said it was over any important game; 17% said over a favorite player leaving the team; 15% said over losing to a rival; 15% said over watching a game while drunk; and 12% said over their favorite player getting injured.

Here's the full list of saddest fans in the NFL per Lineups.com:

  1. Dallas Cowboys
  2. New England Patriots
  3. Green Bay Packers
  4. Philadelphia Eagles
  5. Pittsburgh Steelers
  6. Cleveland Browns
  7. Detroit Lions
  8. New York Jets
  9. Chicago Bears
  10. Kansas City Chiefs
  11. Buffalo Bills
  12. Seattle Seahawks
  13. San Francisco 49ers
  14. Las Vegas Raiders
  15. Minnesota Vikings
  16. Atlanta Falcons
  17. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  18. New Orleans Saints
  19. New York Giants
  20. Baltimore Ravens
  21. Denver Broncos
  22. Washington Football Team
  23. Jacksonville Jaguars
  24. Houston Texans
  25. Carolina Panthers
  26. Arizona Cardinals
  27. Miami Dolphins
  28. Cincinnati Bengals
  29. Tennessee Titans
  30. Los Angeles Rams
  31. Los Angeles Chargers
  32. Indianapolis Colts
