Wild Police Chase Comes To End After OnStar Remotely Shuts Down Truck

A six-hour police chase through southern California ended after OnStar was able to remotely shut down the suspect's truck. The wild chase started when an officer with the Escondido Police Department tried to pull over Roberto Salgado, 39, who was wanted in connection with a homicide that happened earlier in the day.

Instead of pulling over, Salgado fled in his 2018 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck. He managed to evade officers for nearly six hours, driving from Escondido to Oceanside and then back to Escondido. At one point during the chase, deputies deployed strike strips, but that didn't stop Salgado.

Eventually, officials learned that Salgado's truck was equipped with OnStar, an in-vehicle safety and security system. They contacted the company and were able to remotely disable the vehicle. When Salgado's truck came to a stop, he exited his vehicle and opened fire on the officers, sticking one of them in his bullet-proof vest.

The officers returned fire, striking Salgado. He was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The officer who was shot was taken to the hospital and is recovering.

Officials said that Salgado was suspected of killing 42-year-old Florencio Rodriguez in his driveway. While investigators are still trying to determine a motive for the killing, they said that Rodriguez was the husband of Salgado's ex-girlfriend's sister.