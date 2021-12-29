5 Bobcats Appear In 1 Rare, 'Pretty Cool' Photo In Ohio

Ohioans are baffled by a rare bobcat sighting in the southern region of the state. In fact, a photo captured a group of five bobcats altogether.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources posted the photo on Facebook on Tuesday (December 28), crediting Ohio Office of Budget & Management Director Kimberly Murnieks with sharing it. The photo is from Murnieks’ dad, Bill West, whose trail camera showed the image on Christmas Eve (December 24). The Ohio Department of Natural Resources stated: “A big thanks to Ohio Office of Budget & Management Director Kimberly Murnieks who recently shared this pic on Twitter which was taken on her Dad’s (Bill West) trail cam in Washington County - Warren Township on Christmas Eve. Pretty cool to see 5 bobcats in one pic!”

Here’s what to know about bobcats in Ohio, according to the state department:

“The bobcat (Lynx rufus) is a species that is native to Ohio, and one of seven wild cat species found in North America. Domestic cats belong to the same family, Felidae, as the bobcat. Prior to settlement, bobcats were common throughout Ohio, but were extirpated from the state in 1850. They began to repopulate Ohio in the Mid-1900s. Since then, this cat has been sighted more often every year and is returning ‘home’ to Ohio.”

It’s very rare to encounter bobcats in the wild, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources: “It is very unlikely to see a bobcat in the wild. They are very elusive and they are also nocturnal or crepuscular, meaning active at dusk and dawn. Those are the best times to try to catch a glimpse of one.”

Find more info about bobcats in Ohio here. See the photo here: