Alleged Denver Shooter Wrote Violent Novels Before Killing Spree

More details are emerging about the man accused of going on a shooting spree in Denver and Lakewood, Colorado on Monday (December 27).

Lyndon McLeod, who police say killed five people and left an officer injured, self-published three dystopian novels between 2019 and 2020 that contained violent scenes and misogyny, according to KUSA. Reporters pointed out that the plot of the second book resembled the carnage that happened in real life earlier this week.

In "Sanction Book 2," the main character, named Lyndon, was heavily armed when he wreaked havoc on a tattoo shop.

"Within 2.3 seconds, he trained the muzzle on the girl - her head and throat - as she cowered on the bed and screamed. He shot her twice," McLeod wrote under the pen name Roman McClay. "If she had been quiet he might not have shot her so quickly; but women are noisy - like kids - and for that they must pay a price."

Authorities say McLeod fatally shot five victims, three of whom were allegedly killed inside tattoo shops. According to police, McLeod allegedly chased people inside a building on Sixth Avenue, firing his weapon at them. Nobody was hurt at this location, they added.

The rampage ended when a Lakewood police officer shot and killed McLeod near the Belmar shopping center, bringing the total fatalities Monday evening to six.