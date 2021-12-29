Boarding School Doctor Accused Of Child Sex Crimes Arrested After Manhunt

A boarding school doctor facing charges of child sex crimes was taken into custody following a manhunt that lasted several days. Authorities said that David Smock, 57, who worked at Agape Boarding School in Cedar County, Missouri, was charged with second-degree statutory sodomy, third-degree child molestation of a child less than 14 years of age, and enticement or attempted enticement of a child less than 15 years of age.

A warrant was issued for his arrest on December 23, but authorities were unable to locate him until Tuesday (December 28), when he was tracked down by U.S. Marshals in Harrison, Arkansas, which is not far from the Missouri border. After he was taken into custody, he was hit with eight additional charges, including four counts of statutory sodomy or attempted statutory sodomy with deviate sexual intercourse involving a person less than 14 years old, sexual misconduct involving a child under 15, second-degree statutory sodomy, fourth-degree child molestation, and first-degree stalking.

According to KYTV, Smock had been previously investigated for similar crimes in California and Arizona, but no charges were ever filed.

Authorities have been investigating Agape Boarding School for months, and in September, charged five other employees with multiple felony counts relating to accusations of sexual abuse from students.