Boarding School Doctor Accused Of Child Sex Crimes Arrested After Manhunt

By Bill Galluccio

December 29, 2021

David Smock, 57
Photo: Harrison Police Department

boarding school doctor facing charges of child sex crimes was taken into custody following a manhunt that lasted several days. Authorities said that David Smock, 57, who worked at Agape Boarding School in Cedar County, Missouri, was charged with second-degree statutory sodomy, third-degree child molestation of a child less than 14 years of age, and enticement or attempted enticement of a child less than 15 years of age.

A warrant was issued for his arrest on December 23, but authorities were unable to locate him until Tuesday (December 28), when he was tracked down by U.S. Marshals in Harrison, Arkansas, which is not far from the Missouri border. After he was taken into custody, he was hit with eight additional charges, including four counts of statutory sodomy or attempted statutory sodomy with deviate sexual intercourse involving a person less than 14 years old, sexual misconduct involving a child under 15, second-degree statutory sodomy, fourth-degree child molestation, and first-degree stalking.

According to KYTVSmock had been previously investigated for similar crimes in California and Arizona, but no charges were ever filed.

Authorities have been investigating Agape Boarding School for months, and in September, charged five other employees with multiple felony counts relating to accusations of sexual abuse from students.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices