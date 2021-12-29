Chrissy Teigen Writes Sweet Birthday Message To 'My Forever,' John Legend
By Kelly Fisher
December 29, 2021
John Legend celebrated his 43rd birthday on Tuesday (December 28), and his wife shared the sweetest tribute to him to mark the occasion.
Chrissy Teigen, 36, tied the knot with the “All Of Me” singer in 2013. The couple share two children together, Luna and Miles. Legend shared some adorable photos on Instagram, sharing that he got “Lots of birthday love from my babies ❤️❤️❤️❤️” Teigen, a model and cookbook author, wrote in her own Instagram post:
“happy birthday to my forever. I am lucky to have known you 16(!!) of your 43 years and I still wish it were more. I picked the most kind hearted man, the best father, and most talented human being around, which is truly a testament to me! Anyhoo i love you more than a caption could capture. More than a boomerang could wrangle. I love you I love you.”
Legend, of course, had an adorable response to Teigen’s birthday message: “I love you angel!” See the post here:
Shortly after her birthday on November 30, Teigen said she’s looking ahead to a new year. Legend added: “We've grown so much together and I feel like we're stronger than ever. We hold onto each other tighter than we ever have and we appreciate the life we have more than we ever have… The fact that we've come through all that together, I think it just makes me feel so optimistic for the future for us, for our family.”