David Byrne Reimagines 'American Utopia' As Cast Is Hit By Covid Outbreak

The show must go on.

On Tuesday (December 28), David Byrne took to Instagram to share some unfortunate news. Several members of the American Utopia cast, band, and crew have tested positive for COVID-19. As a result, Bryne will reimagine the Broadway show for guests. American Utopia: Unchained will be an "unplugged" set featuring Byrne performing Talking Heads songs, his solo catalog, and American Utopia tracks.

“Several members of our company, band, and crew who are fully vaccinated have tested positive for COVID,” Byrne said in an Instagram video. “Fortunately these band members and crew don’t have severe symptoms, and they’ll be at home isolating according to CDC guidelines, and we hope that they’ll be back with us in a few weeks."

"Unfortunately, though, right now they can’t come to the theater — and they can’t help us make this show," he said of the show's dilemma. "So rather than canceling our shows, we’re looking at this as a kind of opportunity to, well, honor our commitment to the audiences who are coming in the coming weeks and creating something special."

“We’re gonna do a show,” Byrne promised. “Well, we’re just gonna come up with a show. Hey, let’s make a show! This is our opportunity to make lemonade from COVID lemons. … It will be something unlike anything we’ve done before. It’s not quite the show, but it’s gonna be something special. I don’t think we’ll be able to do it again. We’re only gonna do it for a few weeks and we hope then we’ll all be back.”