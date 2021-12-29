Ghislaine Maxwell Convicted Of Helping Jeffrey Epstein Sexually Abuse Girls

A jury found Ghislaine Maxwell guilty of helping Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse underage girls. Maxwell was convicted on five of the six charges she faced.

The jury found her guilty of conspiracy to entice minors to travel across state lines with the intent of engaging in illegal sexual activity, conspiracy to transport minors to travel to engage in illegal sexual activity, transporting a minor with the intent to engage in illegal sexual activity, sex trafficking conspiracy, and sex trafficking of a minor. She was found not guilty on the charge of enticing a minor to travel with the intent to engage in illegal sexual activity.

Maxwell faces up to 65 years in prison. The most serious charge, sex trafficking of a minor, carries a maximum penalty of 40 years in jail. The judge did not set a date for the sentencing hearing.