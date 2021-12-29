Here Are The Best Tacos In All Of Oklahoma

You can make every day Taco Tuesday if you try hard enough. There are tons of great tacos spots across the state, but only one can be the best.

Eat This, Not That! released a list of the best tacos in every state. The website states, "This is a list of the best taco places in every state in the country, according to Yelp. The company identified businesses in the restaurants and food categories with a large concentration of reviews mentioning "taco," then ranked those spots using a number of factors, including the total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning 'taco.'"

According to the list, the best tacos in Oklahoma are the Birra Tacos at OKO Paseo in Oklahoma City. According to the restaurant's menu, this dish includes two slow braised top sirloin tacos with monterrey jack cheese, diced onions, and cilantro. It's served up with two sides and consomé sauce for dipping.

Eat This, Not That! explains:

"Reviewers rave about the tacos at this "hidden oasis" that serves traditional street tacos in the historic Paseo Arts District."

Click here to check out the website's full list of each state's best tacos.