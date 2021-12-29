Here's Where You Can Find The Best Winery In Georgia

Whether it’s a special occasion or just a fun night out, tons of local wineries offer a unique experience that many people can enjoy.

Luckily, there’s no shortage of local wineries across the U.S. That’s why Eat This, Not That! spotlighted the best wineries in every state. The report notes: “Not only do you have the opportunity to sample the estate wines that you might not be able to buy wherever you live, but you can also enjoy the scenic ambiance in a peaceful, serene setting. Some wineries also have in-house distilleries, while others feature produce from their own estate farm.”

So, which winery is the best one in Georgia? Eat This, Not That! says The Cottage Vineyard & Winery, located in Cleveland, stands out among the rest. Here’s what sets The Cottage Vineyard & Winery apart from others:

“This Christian-lead winery in Northern Georgia was founded by a husband and wife who wanted to own a small family vineyard. There are 15 different varietals offered of both dry and sweet red and white wines curated by the winery and sourced from both their in-house production and various local winemakers around Georgia.”

