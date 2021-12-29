Here's Where You Can Find The Best Winery In Nebraska

By Kelly Fisher

December 30, 2021

Wine bottles
Photo: Getty Images

Whether it’s a special occasion or just a fun night out, tons of local wineries offer a unique experience that many people can enjoy.

Luckily, there’s no shortage of local wineries across the U.S. That’s why Eat This, Not That! spotlighted the best wineries in every state. The report notes: “Not only do you have the opportunity to sample the estate wines that you might not be able to buy wherever you live, but you can also enjoy the scenic ambiance in a peaceful, serene setting. Some wineries also have in-house distilleries, while others feature produce from their own estate farm.”

So, which winery is the best one in Nebraska? Eat This, Not That! says Cellar 426, located in Ashland, stands out among the rest. Here’s what sets Cellar 426 apart from others:

“About halfway between Omaha and Lincoln at the top of a hill sits Cellar 426, an immersive winery that offers wine and hard cider. Frequent visitors love their in-house sangria, and two special reds are named after the two vineyard dogs, Rocky and Apollo.”

See the full report (including the rest of the best wineries) here.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices