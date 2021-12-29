Here's Where You Can Find The Best Winery In Nebraska

Whether it’s a special occasion or just a fun night out, tons of local wineries offer a unique experience that many people can enjoy.

Luckily, there’s no shortage of local wineries across the U.S. That’s why Eat This, Not That! spotlighted the best wineries in every state. The report notes: “Not only do you have the opportunity to sample the estate wines that you might not be able to buy wherever you live, but you can also enjoy the scenic ambiance in a peaceful, serene setting. Some wineries also have in-house distilleries, while others feature produce from their own estate farm.”

So, which winery is the best one in Nebraska? Eat This, Not That! says Cellar 426, located in Ashland, stands out among the rest. Here’s what sets Cellar 426 apart from others:

“About halfway between Omaha and Lincoln at the top of a hill sits Cellar 426, an immersive winery that offers wine and hard cider. Frequent visitors love their in-house sangria, and two special reds are named after the two vineyard dogs, Rocky and Apollo.”

See the full report (including the rest of the best wineries) here.