Here's Where You Can Get The Best Salad In Georgia
By Kelly Fisher
December 30, 2021
It’s that time of year again for fitness goals and diet commercials, so if you’re looking for some delicious healthy meals, a salad is usually a solid go-to option.
If you’re looking for the best salads in your area, Eat This, Not That! figured out which ones stand out among the rest. The ultimate food content hub explains: “Whether it's for weight loss, dietary restriction, or simple cravings, eating salad is always in style. We came up with a list of a variety of options so that you'll never get bored. While creating this nationwide list of great salads, we researched reviews from Yelp and local publications with a combination of highly recommended restaurants alongside their most-reviewed salad dishes.”
So, which salad stands out in Georgia? Eat This, Not That! says it’s the Artisan Avocado Salad at Avocados Restaurant, located in Gainesville. Here’s why:
“Can we all agree that brunch is the best meal of the day? Avocados is an underrated place to spend it drinking bottomless mimosas and chowing down on a refreshing artisan avocado salad. The dish is served with half of a chopped avocado as well as a slice of gluten-free bread.”
