Ja Rule Fans Are Shook After Photo Of His Doppelganger Son Goes Viral

Ja Rule has gone viral yet again, but this time around it's all thanks to son. Fans were shocked earlier this week after a photo of the rapper's son made its rounds on the Internet, and the resemblance between he and his legendary father were uncanny. The photo is from Rule's son, Jefferey Atkins Jr.'s 2019 graduation; but it recently resurfaced on the Internet, making for another great Ja Rule moment. Ja originally shared the photo two years ago, with the caption:

“Be your kids PROTECTERS be your kids PROVIDERS be your kids DISCIPLINARIANS but also be their FRIENDS"