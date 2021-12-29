Jada Pinkett Smith Shares Intimate Details About Her Alopecia Journey

The Red Table Talk host shared that she plans to embrace her scar and not let it stand it her way, writing in the caption:

“Mama’s gonna have to take it down to the scalp so nobody thinks she got brain surgery or something. Me and this alopecia are going to be friends. period.”

This isn't the first time Jada has spoken publicly about her alopecia diagnosis. In a 2018 episode of her Facebook Watch series, the star spoke of her condition, saying:

"It was terrifying when it first started. I was in the shower one day and had just handfuls of hair in my hands and I was just like, oh my god, am I going bald?”

Fortunately, the star has learned to love her new hair era -- so much so that she joined daughter Willow in shaving it all off, in honor of the actress' 50th birthday.