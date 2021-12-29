Juice WRLD's Mother Speaks Out Against 'Disrespectful' Leaks Of Son's Album

Carmella also opened up about the importance of open communication between parents and children, adding:

"I was honest with him. The same way I am is the same way I was with him. I was transparent. We talked about drugs and his use. We talked about him getting help. I don’t want to glorify drugs. I just want you to see the outcome of it. The outcome of what can happen if you allow yourself to stay in that state.”

Wallace's comments comes just days after she penned a heartfelt message to her son on what would have been his 23rd birthday.