Katy Perry Is 'Never Really Gone' On New Dance Track With Alesso

By Kelly Fisher

December 29, 2021

Katy Perry Performs Fight On Concert For Firefighters And Bushfire Victims In Regional Victoria
Photo: Getty Images

Katy Perry has finally dropped her latest dance track, teaming up with Alesso to release “When I’m Gone.” The new song is out Wednesday (December 29), just in time to ring in the New Year.

Perry, 37, and Alesso, 30, announced the new collaboration on their social media channels earlier this month. The teaser included a snippet of “When I’m Gone,” and shows Perry in a phone booth saying: “You know, I just think it’s time to give them everything they want.” The DJ and record producer replies: “Let’s do it.” The duo teamed up to write the song, along with Alida Garpestad PeckRami YacoubSpace PrimatesNathan Cunningham and Marc Sibley and Alma Goodman.

On Wednesday, Perry announced that “When I’m Gone” is “finally out in the world!” She promised that the new Alesso collaboration would serve as “your pre-NYE dance party vibes… you’ll see 🦾🕺” Alesso commented on the American Idol judge’s Instagram post: “LETS GOOOO 🔥👏🏼” So far, fans are loving the “pre-NYE dance party vibes,” dropping red heart and fire emojis in the comments on the “amazing” new song. Others said they’re already “OBSESSED” with “When I’m Gone.” Alesso shared the official lyric video on Wednesday. Listen to the full track on YouTube here:

