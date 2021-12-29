Lizzo Braves TikTok's Latest Gross Food Challenge—Mustard On Oreos

There's always a new trend or challenge going viral on TikTok. Never one to shy away from trying something new, Lizzo braved the latest, disgusting food challenge on the video-sharing app—eating Oreos dipped in mustard.

Looking visibly upset by the challenge ahead of her, Lizzo opened up a pack of Oreos before covering one of the cookies with a hefty serving of mustard. For her second attempt, she opened to Oreo and squeezed the Mustard in between the cookies alongside the cream filling. The video cuts off before Lizzo shares her assessment of the interesting snack.

"Tiktok made me try mustard & Oreos," she captioned the post.