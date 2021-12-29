Maren Morris Reveals Hilarious Item Her Son Played With Most At Christmas

Maren Morris revealed the item that her son loved playing with the most at Christmas… and it’s not what you’d expect. The Texas-born “Chasing After You” singer took to Twitter and shared the hilarious way her son amused himself as the family celebrated the holiday in the Lone Star State. Morris tweeted: “Went to Texas for Christmas and my son got so many gifts I thought he’d love… his preference? Climbing in and out of a dog crate for 2 hours. I give up.” Twitter users who are also parents shared relatable stories in the comments, including a cardboard box stealing the spotlight from Power Wheels and a hoverboard, blanket forts and other “simple” things that keep the kids entertained.