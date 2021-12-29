Maren Morris Reveals Hilarious Item Her Son Played With Most At Christmas

By Kelly Fisher

December 29, 2021

Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival 2021 - Day 1
Photo: Getty Images

Maren Morris revealed the item that her son loved playing with the most at Christmas… and it’s not what you’d expect. The Texas-born “Chasing After You” singer took to Twitter and shared the hilarious way her son amused himself as the family celebrated the holiday in the Lone Star State. Morris tweeted: “Went to Texas for Christmas and my son got so many gifts I thought he’d love… his preference? Climbing in and out of a dog crate for 2 hours. I give up.” Twitter users who are also parents shared relatable stories in the comments, including a cardboard box stealing the spotlight from Power Wheels and a hoverboard, blanket forts and other “simple” things that keep the kids entertained.

Morris and her husband, fellow country singer-songwriter Ryan Hurd, welcomed their son, Hayes Andrew Hurd, on March 23, 2020. The couple announced they were expecting their first child in October 2019, when Morris said on Instagram: “The irony is just too rich that after a year of living in the GIRL headspace, the universe would give us a baby boy to even things out… See you in 2020, little one.” Morris and Hurd celebrated Hayes' first birthday with an adorable Peter Rabbit theme, because “that's the book I [Morris] read to him since he was a newborn.”

