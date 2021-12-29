Maren Morris Reveals Hilarious Item Her Son Played With Most At Christmas
By Kelly Fisher
December 29, 2021
Maren Morris revealed the item that her son loved playing with the most at Christmas… and it’s not what you’d expect. The Texas-born “Chasing After You” singer took to Twitter and shared the hilarious way her son amused himself as the family celebrated the holiday in the Lone Star State. Morris tweeted: “Went to Texas for Christmas and my son got so many gifts I thought he’d love… his preference? Climbing in and out of a dog crate for 2 hours. I give up.” Twitter users who are also parents shared relatable stories in the comments, including a cardboard box stealing the spotlight from Power Wheels and a hoverboard, blanket forts and other “simple” things that keep the kids entertained.
Went to Texas for Christmas and my son got so many gifts I thought he’d love… his preference?— MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) December 29, 2021
Climbing in and out of a dog crate for 2 hours. I give up.
Morris and her husband, fellow country singer-songwriter Ryan Hurd, welcomed their son, Hayes Andrew Hurd, on March 23, 2020. The couple announced they were expecting their first child in October 2019, when Morris said on Instagram: “The irony is just too rich that after a year of living in the GIRL headspace, the universe would give us a baby boy to even things out… See you in 2020, little one.” Morris and Hurd celebrated Hayes' first birthday with an adorable Peter Rabbit theme, because “that's the book I [Morris] read to him since he was a newborn.”