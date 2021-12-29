Mom Pulled Toddler From Car Moments Before Armed Carjackers Stole It

A trio of armed carjackers was taken into custody after targeting women in St. Paul, Minnesota. Authorities said three armed men tried to steal a woman's car, but she managed to lock the door and run away.

The carjackers then followed another woman home and demanded her keys and wallet. The woman's three-year-old child was in the car at the time. The woman complied with the demands of the three men. Luckily, she was able to pull her child out of the vehicle before they drove away.

"The vehicle pulled up, one of the men jumped out, pointed a gun at her, and said 'give me your wallet, give me your keys,'" St. Paul Police PIO Steve Linders told KMSP.

"It's heartbreaking and incredibly concerning. Thankfully the child's mother was able to get the child out of the car before this became worse," Linders added.

Investigators managed to locate the woman's car, which they believe was used in another robbery. The suspects were all detained following a brief chase by offices.

Officials identified one of the suspects as 19-year-old Isaiah Charles Foster. The other two suspects, a 17-year-old male and a 14-year-old male, were not identified because they are juveniles. The 17-year-old has a previous criminal history, including arrests for robbery and weapons charges. The 14-year-old was convicted earlier in the year of first-degree aggravated robbery and simple robbery charges.