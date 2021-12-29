Tattoo Artist Reveals New Look At Selena Gomez's Latest Ink
By Kelly Fisher
December 29, 2021
Selena Gomez is sporting a new watercolor tattoo, and her tattoo artist took to Instagram with the first clear photo of his latest work. The pink rose appears to drip down the “Lose You to Love Me” singer’s back, and fans are loving it.
Keith “Bang Bang” McCurdy, owner and operator of Bang Bang Tattoo in New York City, shared a photo of the new tattoo, captioning the post: “Watercolor on @selenagomez Thank you for always being wonderful🖤” Fans dropped comments loaded with red heart and fire emojis, loving the “beautiful” tattoo and applauding the artist’s work. See the new watercolor tattoo here:
Bang Bang Tattoo previously shared a photo of the new tattoo, but Gomez stood at a distance and some commenters couldn’t tell what the tattoo portrayed. Bang Bang’s gallery includes several other celebrities, including Rihanna, Katy Perry, Demi Lovato, Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus, Cara Delevingne, LeBron James and others.
Gomez got her first tattoo in 2012, starting with a music note on her wrist. She told Access Hollywood at the time that “music is a big influence in my life…so, that’s what I got.” She explained to Vogue of another recent tattoo, a small cross, that she’s “been a Christian for a while now” and “I just want to make it clear that I love being able to have my faith and believe in what I believe in and that truly is what gets me through.”