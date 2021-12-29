Tattoo Artist Reveals New Look At Selena Gomez's Latest Ink

Selena Gomez is sporting a new watercolor tattoo, and her tattoo artist took to Instagram with the first clear photo of his latest work. The pink rose appears to drip down the “Lose You to Love Me” singer’s back, and fans are loving it.

Keith “Bang Bang” McCurdy, owner and operator of Bang Bang Tattoo in New York City, shared a photo of the new tattoo, captioning the post: “Watercolor on @selenagomez Thank you for always being wonderful🖤” Fans dropped comments loaded with red heart and fire emojis, loving the “beautiful” tattoo and applauding the artist’s work. See the new watercolor tattoo here: