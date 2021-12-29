This Winery Is The Best One In Ohio

By Kelly Fisher

December 30, 2021

Wine being poured into glass
Photo: Getty Images

Whether it’s a special occasion or just a fun night out, tons of local wineries offer a unique experience that many people can enjoy.

Luckily, there’s no shortage of local wineries across the U.S. That’s why Eat This, Not That! spotlighted the best wineries in every state. The report notes: “Not only do you have the opportunity to sample the estate wines that you might not be able to buy wherever you live, but you can also enjoy the scenic ambiance in a peaceful, serene setting. Some wineries also have in-house distilleries, while others feature produce from their own estate farm.”

So, which winery is the best one in Ohio? Eat This, Not That! says Ferrante Winery & Ristorante, located in Geneva, stands out among the rest. Here’s what sets Ferrante Winery & Ristorante apart from others:

“Three generations of Ferrantes have made wine at this Ohio landmark, and the family doesn't seem to be slowing down anytime soon. The winery embraces the traditional ritual of Italian winemaking while also incorporating new and innovative techniques with cutting-edge technology. Be sure to make a pit stop in their restaurant to refuel.”

See the full report (including the rest of the best wineries) here.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices