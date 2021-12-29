This Winery Is The Best One In Ohio

Whether it’s a special occasion or just a fun night out, tons of local wineries offer a unique experience that many people can enjoy.

Luckily, there’s no shortage of local wineries across the U.S. That’s why Eat This, Not That! spotlighted the best wineries in every state. The report notes: “Not only do you have the opportunity to sample the estate wines that you might not be able to buy wherever you live, but you can also enjoy the scenic ambiance in a peaceful, serene setting. Some wineries also have in-house distilleries, while others feature produce from their own estate farm.”

So, which winery is the best one in Ohio? Eat This, Not That! says Ferrante Winery & Ristorante, located in Geneva, stands out among the rest. Here’s what sets Ferrante Winery & Ristorante apart from others:

“Three generations of Ferrantes have made wine at this Ohio landmark, and the family doesn't seem to be slowing down anytime soon. The winery embraces the traditional ritual of Italian winemaking while also incorporating new and innovative techniques with cutting-edge technology. Be sure to make a pit stop in their restaurant to refuel.”

See the full report (including the rest of the best wineries) here.