Adam Levine, Behati Prinsloo Have 'Plenty' Of Travel Destinations In Mind

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo are looking ahead to future travel plans. The Maroon 5 frontman and model have their sights set on destinations where they can get away and be in nature.

Speaking with Travel + Leisure about working with one another on their tequila brand and, of course, travel plans, Levine said there are “plenty” of places he still wants to visit. He told the travel publication: “We love to go places where we can just enjoy nature and open space. We like to explore an area on hikes, or be on the water, and give the kids a different experience of being in a busy city. We went to Maui for the first time this year and that was amazing.” The “Girls Like You” singer also revealed that an “extremely comfortable” hoodie is a priority on his packing list when boarding a flight.

Heading into the New Year, the celebrity power couple aim to travel the world — and expend the reach of their business. Calirosa is the tequila brand that launched earlier this year, and Prinsloo told Travel + Leisure: “I feel like we are just getting started, so the world is our oyster. We're on cloud nine with everything going on right now. We're just focused on growing and staying true to ourselves. The dream is international expansion. The coolest thing will be if my family can buy it in South Africa, Namibia. That's my next goal! Getting it to Africa would be so cool!”

