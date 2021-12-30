Can You Guess Which Healthy Restaurant Is The Best One In Ohio?

Oftentimes, it takes willpower to choose healthy food options. But some restaurants offer meals that are so delicious, you won’t be able to turn them down.

If you’re looking for the absolute best healthy restaurant around, you’re in luck: Eat This, Not That! shared an article spotlighting the best healthy restaurant in every state: “Our parameters for picking healthy spots meant looking at how fresh the ingredients in the dishes are, how many options they offered for a variety of diets — vegetarian, Mediterranean, low-carb, even keto — and of course, how diners rated the taste. We're steering clear of smoothie shops and focusing on cozy spots you can tuck into for a light meal of lean meats, veggies, whole grains, and more.”

The report shows that the healthy restaurant that stands out the most in Ohio is located in both Cleveland and Columbus. Here’s why Eat This, Not That! says Townhall is the best one in the whole state:

“Townhall serves Bulletproof coffee, along with locally sourced meals like Keto baked tenders (with cashew breading) and seared shrimp tacos. Try the Townhall locations in Cleveland and Columbus.”

