Chance The Rapper Flips Nelly's 'Hot In Herre' Into A Clever Country Ballad

That’s My Jam” is music and comedy variety game show hosted by Jimmy Fallon, inspired by the host's popular “Tonight Show” games. Each episode features two teams of two celebrities competing for a charity of their choice in a series of music, dance, and trivia-based games and musical performances. Signature games include Launch the Mic, Air Guitar, Don’t Drop the Beat, Perfect Mash-Up, Wheel of Impossible Karaoke, Slay It, Don’t Spray It and many more.

A special preview episode of the show aired on Nov. 29 featuring The Voice judges Ariana Grande, Blake Shelton, John Legend, and Kelly Clarkson, playing a game of Vinyl Countdown, in which the teams have to guess band names featuring body parts, like Smash Mouth and Nickelback.