Ezra Koenig recently visited Mark Hoppus' radio show to reflect on Father of the Bride and give an update on Vampire Weekend's upcoming fifth studio album. “It is crazy that it’s been three years,” Koenig said about FOTB before adding: “I mean, about a year and a half of it doesn’t count because of COVID.”

"But, yeah, we’ve been working on music and, yeah, we were just recording in England for a while, now back in L.A., working with everybody, and, yeah, I mean, I think we’re… I’m always hesitant to…. Sometimes I oversell how close we are with the record because who really knows?" the VW frontman explained. "But we almost have an album’s worth of songs. And, as you well know, you could tinker with a song forever; change the arrangement, change the lyrics, whatever. But, in that sense we’re close. I have no idea how long it’ll take to finish, but we’re feeling really good about the new material. So, yeah, a lot of studio time to come after the holidays."

A new VW album in 2022 would be more than exciting for fans, considering they had to wait six years between Modern Vampires of the City and FOTB.