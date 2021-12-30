FDA Approval For COVID Boosters For Kids Ages 12-15 Could Be Coming Soon

By Bill Galluccio

December 30, 2021

ISRAEL-HEALTH-VIRUS-VACCINES
Photo: Getty Images

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is finalizing plans to authorize COVID booster shots for kids ages 12-15, according to a report from the New York Times.

Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine is the only one authorized for children over the age of five. Vaccines made by Moderna and Johnson & Johnson have only been authorized for adults.

The agency is expected to allow adults and adolescents to get the booster shot five months after receiving their second dose of mRNA vaccines made by Pfizer or Moderna. Currently, the boosters are authorized to be administered after six months. The authorization will also allow children between the ages of 5 and 11 to get a booster shot if they are immunocompromised.

The FDA is expected to make the announcement as early as Monday (January 3). The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices is scheduled to meet next week to discuss the possible recommendation. If the committee agrees with the FDA's recommendation, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky will then have to give the final sign-off.

The report comes one day after Walensky told CNN's New Day that she expects the boosters to be authorized for adolescents in the coming weeks.

"So the FDA is looking at that right now. Of course, the CDC will swiftly follow as soon as we hear from them, and I'm hoping to have that in the days to weeks ahead."

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices