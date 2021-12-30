Florida Mother Accused Of Flying Her Daughter, 12, To Georgia For Sex

By Bill Galluccio

December 30, 2021

Adrienne Klein, 43, and Gesart Hoxha, 20
Photo: Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office

A months-long investigation resulted in the arrest of a Florida mother accused of putting her 12-year-old daughter on a flight to Georgia to have sex with a 20-year-old man.

Adrienne Klein, 43, was charged with second-degree enticing a child for indecent purposes and child cruelty, while Gesart Hoxha, 20, is facing charges of child molestation, statutory rape, enticing a child for indecent purposes, and employing/using a minor to engage in or assist a person in sexually explicit conduct for visual medium. He is also facing charges of indecency with a child by sexual contact in Texas, which is where the investigation started.

Authorities said the Klein arranged for her daughter to fly from Texas to Georgia and paid for the hotel room where she stayed. Hoxha reportedly exchanged sexually explicit text messages with the girl before she flew to Georgia. Investigators found explicit photos of the girl and a large sum of cash during a search of his home.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices