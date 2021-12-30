Florida Mother Accused Of Flying Her Daughter, 12, To Georgia For Sex

A months-long investigation resulted in the arrest of a Florida mother accused of putting her 12-year-old daughter on a flight to Georgia to have sex with a 20-year-old man.

Adrienne Klein, 43, was charged with second-degree enticing a child for indecent purposes and child cruelty, while Gesart Hoxha, 20, is facing charges of child molestation, statutory rape, enticing a child for indecent purposes, and employing/using a minor to engage in or assist a person in sexually explicit conduct for visual medium. He is also facing charges of indecency with a child by sexual contact in Texas, which is where the investigation started.

Authorities said the Klein arranged for her daughter to fly from Texas to Georgia and paid for the hotel room where she stayed. Hoxha reportedly exchanged sexually explicit text messages with the girl before she flew to Georgia. Investigators found explicit photos of the girl and a large sum of cash during a search of his home.