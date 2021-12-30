Grandma's Doorbell Camera Unknowingly Leads To Grandson's Arrest

A grandmother's doorbell camera unknowingly led to the arrest of her grandson in connection to a shooting investigation in Pittsburgh.

Tayvon Reed, 19, was charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault and reckless endangerment, according to a criminal complaint obtained by WPXI.

Reed was caught on surveillance pulling out a gun and shooting a man who was walking up to the front door of the Knoxville neighborhood home owned by Reed's grandparents on December 15 at around 11:00 a.m., according to court documents.

The victim told police he walked up to the house to meet a woman and heard two shots as he walked toward the front gate before feeling pain in his right arm and falling to the ground.

Police asked Reed's grandmother for Ring doorbell footage and she complied, while also confirming she was home at the time of the reported incident and said her grandson had left to go to a friend's house, court documents stated.

The incident was also captured on cameras rolling from a church two doors down.

Footage of the incident showed Reed dressed in a black coat with a dark-colored hood, black pants and dark-colored shoes as he walked outside the house.

Reed's grandmother confirmed, "That's my grandson, Tayvon," to police officers when shown an image of the man in the surveillance video.

The same man is also shown standing on the side of the church “brandish a firearm with his right hand and fire toward the direction of the victim, striking him in the right arm,” before exiting the view of the video, court documents confirmed via WPXI.

Reed is also prohibited from carrying a gun due to charges filed against him as a juvenile.