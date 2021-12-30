'Life-Threatening' Wildfires Prompt Evacuations In Boulder County

A series of dangerous fires in Boulder County, Colorado is forcing people to evacuate their homes Thursday (December 30), CBS Denver reports.

The Middle Fork Fire is raging north of the city of Boulder, according to the Boulder County Emergency Operations Center, which activated in response to the fires. Officials say the closest intersection is North Foothills Highway and Middle Fork Road.

A second blaze sparked south of the city, closest to the intersection of South Cherryvale Road and Marshall Drive. Officials are calling it the Marshall Fire.

Evacuation orders are also in place for the town of Superior and the city of Louisville, Colorado, CBS Denver says. Over 30,000 people were reportedly forced to leave to escape the flames. The National Weather Service has called this a "life-threatening situation" and residents must "leave now!"

