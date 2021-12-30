Nearly 500,000 Teslas Recalled Over Issues With Trunk, Rearview Cameras

Tesla announced it is recalling over 475,000 vehicles because of issues with the rearview cameras and the trunk. The automaker said that there is an issue with the Tesla Model 3 in which "the rearview camera cable harness may be damaged by the opening and closing of the trunk lid, preventing the rearview camera image from displaying."

That recall affects 356,309 Model 3s manufactured between 2017 and 2020. The automaker said it has processed over 2,300 warranty claims due to the issue and received over 600 reports of the rearview camera failing.

The Model S recall is for a trunk issue affecting 119,109 Model S vehicles manufactured between 2014 and 2021. In rare cases, the front hood latch could disengage, causing the hood to open while the car is in motion.

There have been no reports of injuries or crashes due to the issues.

Tesla said owners can bring their vehicles to a service center, which will be repaired at no cost. To solve the issue with the Model S, technicians will reposition the latch. To fix the problems with the Model 3, service technicians will install a new cable harness and guide protector.

You can check to see if your vehicle is subject to a recall by going to nhtsa.gov/recall and entering your 17-digit vehicle identification number.