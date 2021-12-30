A New Mexico teacher is going viral on TikTok for a video she posted where she tells her students she is quitting in the middle of the school year.

Mahalia Aponte, an 8th-grade social studies teacher at Garfield Middle School in Albuquerque, posted two TikTok videos on December 16 and 17. The first video, where she tells her students she's leaving, has over 850,000 views. She captioned it, "we have to value ourselves and demand that our districts pay us a liveable wage."

"OK so tomorrow is the last day of school. Yay, yay, yay," the video starts.

"Tomorrow is actually my last day with you guys, too. Let me explain," Aponte says to her class. You can hear students in the background yelling, "What!" in astonishment.

"I am not leaving because of you guys or because of Garfield," she added.