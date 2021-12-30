Nicki Minaj Honors Former Manager Angela Kukawski Who Was Murdered

49-year old Barker has been arrested and charged by the LA County DA with two felonies: one count of premeditated murder and one count of torture. Boulevard Management's Ross Bozick shared in a statement,

“We are saddened and heartbroken by the loss of our colleague, Angie Kukawski. Angie was a kind, wonderful person, and she will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Our deepest condolences go out to all of Angie’s family and friends.”

Well wishes to the Kukawski family at this time.