Nicki Minaj Honors Former Manager Angela Kukawski Who Was Murdered

By Kiyonna Anthony

December 30, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

A famed Hollywood super manager to the stars has passed away.

Angela Kukawski, known to her famous clientele as Angie, was murdered in Los Angeles on Wednesday and found deceased in the trunk of a vehicle. Authorities believed she was killed in the home she shared with boyfriend Jason Barker before he placed her in the car. Angie's client list included stars like the Kardashian clan, as well as Nicki Minaj. Nicki took to social media to pay tribute to her former manager, penning a sweet message, saying:

"Hardest working, most reliable, sweetest person you could ever know. You didn't serve this, Angela. My heart is breaking for your children. Rest In Peace."

The Kardashian-Jenner crew released a statement to People magazine about Angie, sharing:

"Angela was truly the best. She cared about every one of us and made things happen that were impossible. She will be greatly missed and we send our sincere condolences to her family and loved ones during this most difficult time.”

Kukawski died from sharp and blunt force injuries to the head and neck and strangulation, the Ventura County coroner said. A criminal complaint from Los Angeles County prosecutors alleges Barker also tortured her with a knife before her death.

49-year old Barker has been arrested and charged by the LA County DA with two felonies: one count of premeditated murder and one count of torture. Boulevard Management's Ross Bozick shared in a statement,

“We are saddened and heartbroken by the loss of our colleague, Angie Kukawski. Angie was a kind, wonderful person, and she will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Our deepest condolences go out to all of Angie’s family and friends.”

Well wishes to the Kukawski family at this time.

