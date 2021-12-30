Roger Glover Says COVID-19 Lockdown Was Deep Purple's Retirement Trial Run

Like so many other musical acts, Deep Purple was forced to press pause when the COVID-19 pandemic began back in March 2020. Looking back on the band's time in lockdown, Roger Glover says it gave them the opportunity to have a "dress rehearsal" for retirement.

“I think we still have another ‘proper’ Purple album in us,” Glover told Classic Rock. “In some ways, the COVID lockdown was like a dress rehearsal for our retirement. And as much as we all loved the opportunity to have all this additional time with our families, it’s clear that none of us are ready for a life without music and artistic expression just yet. We have so much fun doing this band.”

Though Glover feels there's more new music in Deep Purple's future, he admits the band “can’t go on forever, but the idea of stopping isn’t a nice one – and right now it’s not a consideration. It’s hard to explain exactly why we’re still here 50 years on, but with this new record being a wonderful reminder of why we do what we do, that’s a question we can save to answer on another day.”

While Glover and his bandmates definitely slowed down amid the pandemic, they still manage to record and release their covers album Turning to Crime. Glover describes the project as a way to keep themselves busy without being together or being able to play live gigs.

Ian Paice also spoke to Classic Rock about Turning to Crime, praising the group's latest effort. “This album is meant to be fun,” he said. “It’s a homage … not always to the actual songs, but to the spirit of the songs, which, when we were kids, made us want to play rock ’n’ roll, to take a whack at it too."

“And I tell you what, we’ve made a great sounding record too," he added. "When you stick it on loud it doesn’t half kick your ass!”