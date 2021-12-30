Rush Will Release Their Very Own Pinball Machine

Rush has an exciting new project on the horizon. The band announced they will be releasing their very own Rush-themed pinball machine in 2022.

To share the news with fans, Rush released a teaser video featuring the owl from the Fly by Night cover, as well as the clock from the Clockwork Angels artwork. The teaser revealed which songs from the band's catalog will be featured in the game, including: 'The Spirit of Radio,' 'Limelight,' 'Freewill,' and many more.