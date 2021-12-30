Teacher Quarantines In Plane's Bathroom After Testing Positive For COVID-19

Marisa Fotieo was on a flight to Iceland with her family when she started to develop a sore throat. Fotieo had packed several rapid test kits for her European vacation and decided to go the bathroom to test herself for COVID-19.

Within a few seconds, the rapid test results came back and indicated she had the virus.

"And within about two seconds, the test came back positive," Fotieo told WZZM. "I freaked out and ran out of the bathroom and found the first person I could see. Luckily it was this amazing flight attendant named Rocky."

The flight attendant said they didn't have enough available seats for her to safely isolate, so Fotieo offered to stay in the bathroom for the remainder of the trip.

"There were like 150 people on board," said Fotieo, "so I said I would just stay in the bathroom for the rest of the flight."

"Rocky was so sweet and brought me water and snacks," she added, "and told me that would be my own little space."

After spending nearly four hours in the bathroom, Fotieo deplaned in Iceland, where she had to quarantine for ten days. Her father and brother tested negative and continued on their trip to Switzerland.

Fotieo praised Rocky and Icelandair for how they handled the situation.

"I can confidently say that I would have probably cried for 10 days straight had it not been for Rocky," Fotieo told the news station, "and Icelandair as a whole really made this experience joyful and memorable, and it was really so heartwarming."