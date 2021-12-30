The Best Healthy Restaurant In Georgia Is A 'Quirky Buckhead Classic'

Oftentimes, it takes willpower to choose healthy food options. But some restaurants offer meals that are so delicious, you won’t be able to turn them down.

If you’re looking for the absolute best healthy restaurant around, you’re in luck: Eat This, Not That! shared an article spotlighting the best healthy restaurant in every state: “Our parameters for picking healthy spots meant looking at how fresh the ingredients in the dishes are, how many options they offered for a variety of diets — vegetarian, Mediterranean, low-carb, even keto — and of course, how diners rated the taste. We're steering clear of smoothie shops and focusing on cozy spots you can tuck into for a light meal of lean meats, veggies, whole grains, and more.”

The healthy restaurant that stands out the most in Georgia is located in Buckhead. Here’s why Eat This, Not That! says R.Thomas Deluxe Grill is the best one in the whole state:

“This quirky Buckhead classic has been serving vegan foods like tofu scrambles and kelp noodles since 1985, but it isn't exclusively vegan. Reviewers like the chicken curry basil wrap and stuffed portobello caps.”

