This Nebraska Deli Ranks As The Best One In Nebraska

Sinking your teeth into a delicious deli sandwich is easy to do, but some of them are better than others. If you’re looking for the best one around, you might turn to restaurant reviews.

That’s one way Eat This, Not That! pinpointed the best deli in every state. The ultimate food content hub knows: “Although the East Coast and Mid-Atlantic regions, especially cities like New York City and Philadelphia, are known for having incredible delis, don't count out the options all across the country. You'll find everything from classic, no-frills delis to spots that make good use of their regional ingredients to create fun twists on classic sandwiches, like a green chile chicken club in New Mexico.”

Equipped with plenty of reviews, plus feedback from tourists and local foodies, Eat This, Not That! determined the best delis in the U.S. The one that stood out in Nebraska is Jacobo’s Grocery, located in Omaha. Here’s why Eat This, Not That! says it’s the best, in part:

“Jacobo's offers up something a little different—it's a local deli that serves dishes with a Mexican twist. The combination is a hit among customers, with reviewers singing the praises of the chips and fresh salsa made in-house, tamales, meat, and produce.”

