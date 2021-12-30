This Omaha Restaurant Is The Best For Healthy Eating In Nebraska

Oftentimes, it takes willpower to choose healthy food options. But some restaurants offer meals that are so delicious, you won’t be able to turn them down.

If you’re looking for the absolute best healthy restaurant around, you’re in luck: Eat This, Not That! shared an article spotlighting the best healthy restaurant in every state: “Our parameters for picking healthy spots meant looking at how fresh the ingredients in the dishes are, how many options they offered for a variety of diets — vegetarian, Mediterranean, low-carb, even keto — and of course, how diners rated the taste. We're steering clear of smoothie shops and focusing on cozy spots you can tuck into for a light meal of lean meats, veggies, whole grains, and more.”

The healthy restaurant that stands out the most in Nebraska is located in Omaha (and at three locations in the Cornhusker State). Here’s why Eat This, Not That! says Greenbelly is the best one in the whole state:

“With three locations in the state, this healthy chainlet bills its salad menu eco-friendly and responsible. We'll take the artichoke chicken salad and Caprese to go, please.”

