Woman Rescued From Inside Minneapolis Garbage Truck

A sleeping woman was rescued from the inside of a garbage truck in Minneapolis.

According to Bring Me The News, on Monday (December 27), a woman was sleeping in a dumpster and had to be rescued from a garbage truck.

Fire crews were called to the scene for a "medical incident" around 4:45 a.m. Monday morning, Melanie Rucker of the Minneapolis Fire Department told Bring Me The News.

The woman was discovered after a garbage truck driver emptied the dumpsters at Taco Bell on Stinson Blvd. Rucker said the driver heard a "faint female voice coming from his truck."

The woman said she was sleeping in a dumpster by the Amazon building off Kasota Avenue before she ended up in the Taco Bell dumpster, which is over four miles from the Amazon site.

Luckily, the woman did not suffer any major injuries. However, she did have minor injuries but was able to speak. After being evaluated by the Minneapolis Fire Department and EMS, she was taken to a hospital to receive stitches on her foot.