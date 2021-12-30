Woman Rescued From Inside Minneapolis Garbage Truck

By Hannah DeRuyter

December 30, 2021

Garbage Truck
Photo: Getty Images

A sleeping woman was rescued from the inside of a garbage truck in Minneapolis.

According to Bring Me The News, on Monday (December 27), a woman was sleeping in a dumpster and had to be rescued from a garbage truck.

Fire crews were called to the scene for a "medical incident" around 4:45 a.m. Monday morning, Melanie Rucker of the Minneapolis Fire Department told Bring Me The News.

The woman was discovered after a garbage truck driver emptied the dumpsters at Taco Bell on Stinson Blvd. Rucker said the driver heard a "faint female voice coming from his truck."

The woman said she was sleeping in a dumpster by the Amazon building off Kasota Avenue before she ended up in the Taco Bell dumpster, which is over four miles from the Amazon site.

Luckily, the woman did not suffer any major injuries. However, she did have minor injuries but was able to speak. After being evaluated by the Minneapolis Fire Department and EMS, she was taken to a hospital to receive stitches on her foot.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices