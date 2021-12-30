Woman Shares Bizarre TikTok Of A Missing Staircase At Her Georgia Apartment

TikTok user Olivia Crump found out the hard way what happens “when your apartment removes the stairs without warning and you’re stuck for hours.” Crump, who lives in Georgia, reportedly opened her front door to discover that a significant part of the staircase to the ground floor was missing. The TikTok video also showed a screenshot of the photo in an email, with a subject line reading “A princess trapped in her tower.” She was stuck in her apartment for hours while construction continued.

Crump took to TikTok a second time, noting the unmistakeable Ed, Edd n Eddy vibes. She mouthed along to an audio clip: “Now all we have to do is go up the… What happened to the stairs?!” Then, showing another shot of the missing staircase: “My parents took ‘em down ‘cause I am grounded!”

Stunned, Crump said she didn’t get any prior notification that the staircase. It wasn’t until a neighbor told her the stairs were missing that she learned something was wrong, she explained to Daily Dot. She explained to Daily Dot: “It was impossible to get down without climbing over the ledge with a ladder or scaling the side with a decent drop below…My apartment complex didn’t notify any of the residents beforehand (and still hasn’t reached out since this happened). We were stuck for nearly 4 hours until the worker finally told me I could come down, and me and my dog hopped an unfinished step so I could let her outside. I called the apartment too and they told me they didn’t know the stairs were being worked on.” Even though “I’m sure I could,” Crump said she doesn’t plan to take legal action against the apartment complex in response to the incident, and thinks it’s “more than fair that they give us some form of compensation for putting us in a dangerous situation without warning…” Watch the TikToks here: