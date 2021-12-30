Yungblud Teases Miley Cyrus Collaboration On His New Album

There might be a collaboration between Yungblud and Miley Cyrus on the horizon. While Yungblud can't confirm the 'Wrecking Ball' singer will be featured on his upcoming third album, he definitely isn't denying the possibility either.

While chatting with The Sun for its Bizarre column, Yungblud was asked if Cyrus will appear on his project. “Listen, I cannot disclose that information," he said, before adding: "Maybe, baby.”

Yungblud has been teasing his third album for some time now. Last January, the 24-year-old artist told fans he'd nearly completed this third outing just a few weeks after releasing his second on Instagram Live. “We’ve been locked down here. I’ve been so mad creative! I’ve literally nearly got another album done, which is just fucking mental. I can’t wait for you to see," he said at the time.

A few months later, Yungblud revealed that not only had he completed his third album, but a fourth body of work, as well. Neither project has received a title, release date, or any promotional singles as of yet.

During his conversation with The Sun, the English singer continued to promise his next album will deliver, whenever it's finally released. “It’s killer. Just you wait – it’s nearly done," he said. "I’ve got two albums ready but I’m just finishing the one to put out.”

Cyrus isn't the only artist Yungblud has teased he's working with lately, either. Earlier this month, he and Willow both took to their respective Instagram accounts to share they've been in the studio together. "Red alert," Yungblud captioned his Story. In another photo, the rocker was seen standing behind a microphone and sitting next to a mixing desk with a red electric guitar in tow.