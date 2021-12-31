Can You Guess Which Bakery Serves The Best Cookies In Ohio?

There’s nothing better than satisfying your sweet tooth every once in a while, and this new ranking will make you crave the best sweets around.

Love Food, the publisher that dubs itself “the tastiest guide on the web,” pointed out the tastiest cookies in every state, and shared the delicious results in a list. Love Food notes: “Who doesn't love a perfect cookie that's slightly crispy on the outside and perfectly soft and chewy in the middle? And whether it's classic chocolate chip or something more adventurous like lavender shortbread, the USA is filled with the most incredible sweet creations.”

So, which cookie is the best one in Ohio? You have to sink your teeth into the tollhouse cookie from Pattycake Bakery, located in Columbus. Here’s why it stands out, according to Love Food:

“This worker-owned spot is the place to go if you're after cookies baked with a lot of love, no animal products and using as many organic ingredients as possible. The classic tollhouse cookie is the customer favourite thanks to its lovely crumbly texture. Full of chocolate chips and walnuts, the cookie has another surprise ingredient – sucanat (natural sugarcane sugar with unremoved molasses). Used instead of brown sugar, it contributes to a more balanced sweetness and a lovely golden colour. Find them in the bakery's new location.”

