Kirk Cousins To Miss Sunday's Game After Testing Positive For COVID-19

By Bill Galluccio

December 31, 2021

Los Angeles Rams v Minnesota Vikings
Photo: Getty Images

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has tested positive for COVID-19 and will not play this weekend in a must-win game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football. Cousins self-reported his symptoms before he tested positive.

Because Cousins is unvaccinated, he is subject to daily COVID testing as part of the NFL/NFLPA COVID protocols.

The Vikings have not announced who will be under center for the crucial game against their division rival. Backup quarterback Sean Mannion was activated from the COVID-19/reserve list on Friday, following a positive test last Sunday. If he can't play, the Vikings could go with rookie signal-caller Kellen Mond or recently signed Kyle Sloter.

The Vikings have a 7-8 record and are currently one spot out of the playoffs. To earn a wild card spot, they will likely have to have win their remaining two games against the Packers and the 5-10 Chicago Bears. There are some scenarios in which they could split those games and back into the playoffs with an 8-9 record.

