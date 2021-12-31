Nicki Minaj Gifts Gucci To 'Real Housewives Of Potomac' Cast's Kids

Nicki Minaj has cemented her status among The Real Housewives of Potomac franchise.

Since her headline-making gig as host of the Bravo show's latest season, Minaj has played another role for the women of Potomac. Earlier this week, Gizelle Bryant took to Instagram to share a video and a photo of her three daughters, Grace, 17, and twins Angel and Adore, 15, holding up the colorful Gucci handbags that Minaj sent the trio.

"I'm SPEECHLESS! So I've never bought my girls high end bags because I always wanted to keep them HUMBLE. Always felt like humility and gratitude is way more important than stylin and profilin for children. So for their 1st @gucci bag to be gifted by the MEGA ICON SUPERSTAR @nickiminaj for Christmas is PRICELESS!" the Bravo personality wrote in her post.

"Nicki my kids are screaming thru the house. You have made their YEAR! Thank you for being so sweet, this is beyond special!! #HumbleNoMore #RHOP #MomentForLife," she continued.

Minaj responded to the love by telling Bryant that she wanted to gift her eldest daughter, Grace, with a different purse compared to the twin sisters. "Awww you're welcome gurlzzz," she wrote. “Ykw Gizelle, I actually wanted to give Grace smthn diff from the twins so I'll have that one sent out tmrw. It's ok, she'll just have 2. They deserve gifts for being respectable young girls on TV & not showing out for camera time. Respect mommy & daddy miss thangz, that's what we love to see."

Minaj also gifted RHOP co-star Robyn Dixon's children with something special for the holidays. Sons Corey, 13, and Carter, 12, received Gucci wallets with cash inside of them. "These are some lucky and blessed boys!!! Thank you @nickiminaj for creating a truly awesome 'moment for life' for Corey and Carter!!! We love you for life Queen," she captioned her post.

Additionally, Ashley Darby’s sons Dean, 2, and Dylan, 9 months, received surprises from Minaj in the form of Gucci hats and scarves. Darby took to Instagram to send thanks, writing, "Thank you for our adorable matching Gucci hat and scarf, @nickiminaj !!! So kind and thoughtful of you to think about the babies this holiday season, we appreciate you! #rhop #auntienickiforthewin."