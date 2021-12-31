Sam Jones, Hall Of Famer And 10-Time NBA Champion, Dead At 88

Basketball Hall of Fame guard Sam Jones has died at the age of 88.

Jones spent his entire playing career with the Boston Celtics, which included 10 NBA championships (1959-66, 1968, 1969), five All-Star Game appearances (1862, 1964-66, 1968) and was named to the NBA's 25th, 50th and 75th Anniversary Teams, as well as having his No. 24 retired by Boston.

Fellow Celtics legend and North Carolina native Cedric Maxwell confirmed Jones' death in a tweet on Friday (December 31) morning.

"Another one of my dear friends is lost," Maxwell wrote. "Well, the banks are open in heaven this #NYE. RIP to fellow NC native, a legendary player, a 10x champion with our @Celtics, and a wonderful person."