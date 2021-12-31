This Georgia Bakery Serves The Best Cookies In The Whole State

There’s nothing better than satisfying your sweet tooth every once in a while, and this new ranking will make you crave the best sweets around.

Love Food, the publisher that dubs itself “the tastiest guide on the web,” pointed out the tastiest cookies in every state, and shared the delicious results in a list. Love Food notes: “Who doesn't love a perfect cookie that's slightly crispy on the outside and perfectly soft and chewy in the middle? And whether it's classic chocolate chip or something more adventurous like lavender shortbread, the USA is filled with the most incredible sweet creations.”

So, which cookie is the best one in Georgia? You have to sink your teeth into the lavender shortbread from Back in the Day Bakery, located in Savannah. Here’s why it stands out, according to Love Food:

“Delicate and beautifully flavoured, the lavender shortbread cookies at Back in the Day Bakery are loved thanks to their subtle floral flavouring and the soft and crumbly texture that melts in your mouth. Customers will also find a selection of bread and sandwiches, as well as brownies, cupcakes and biscuits at the bakery.”

See the rest of the best cookies in the U.S. here.