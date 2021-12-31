This Omaha Bakery Serves The Best Cookies In Nebraska

There’s nothing better than satisfying your sweet tooth every once in a while, and this new ranking will make you crave the best sweets around.

Love Food, the publisher that dubs itself “the tastiest guide on the web,” pointed out the tastiest cookies in every state, and shared the delicious results in a list. Love Food notes: “Who doesn't love a perfect cookie that's slightly crispy on the outside and perfectly soft and chewy in the middle? And whether it's classic chocolate chip or something more adventurous like lavender shortbread, the USA is filled with the most incredible sweet creations.”

So, which cookie is the best one in Nebraska? You have to sink your teeth into the malted milk chocolate Oreo from Sweet Magnolia Bake Shop, located in Omaha. Here’s why it stands out, according to Love Food:

“Although there are several really delicious cookies on offer at Sweet Magnolias Bake Shop, from classic chocolate chip to peanut butter and lemon, nothing beats this malted milk version of a chocolate Oreo cookie. Customers are big fans of this creative combination and love how deep and rich the flavours are. The cookies are also very big, which means perfectly crisp edges and a soft, chewy centre.”

See the rest of the best cookies in the U.S. here.