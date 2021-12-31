Why Shawn Mendes Says He's Having A 'Hard Time' With Social Media

Shawn Mendes is set for a digital cleanse.

On Thursday (December 30), the Canadian pop star, 23, took to Instagram to reveal that he’s taking a break from social media almost two months after he and Camila Cabello announced their split. “I’m a having a little bit of a hard time at the moment and just kind of my relationship with it,” the superstar told his followers at his home in Toronto. “But I have lots of people sending me videos and telling me what’s going on."

”I think that when I make music, the ultimate goal is to kind of be sitting there and have my own truth revealed to me," he continued in the short video. "A lot of the time when I’m writing songs, I’m using music as a platform to be able to get to a place inside myself that I wouldn’t be able to get to by just talking to people or thinking about it.”

Mendes is following Cabello's footsteps after she announced her own decision to step back from social media at the top of the week. The pair announced their split in mid-November via a joint statement, writing, "We’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever."