Watch Omarion's Hilarious Response To Omicron Jokes

Omarion knows how to take a joke and the video he posted at the start of 2022 proves it.

The R&B artist celebrated the beginning of a new year by responding to all of the jokes surrounding his name and that of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus. Many people have noticed the similarities between the names Omicron and Omarion and have taken to social media to get their shots in poking fun at the "Touch" singer, including actor LaKeith Stanfield who jokingly sent him a DM saying he was "ruining Christmas for everybody," per Complex.

On Saturday (January 1), Omarion posted a video to TikTok where he hilariously responded to all of the memes and let fans know he is, in fact, not the variant.

"Hi everybody. This is Omarion. I am an artist, not a variant," he said. "So please be aware if you just so happen to run into me on the street, you don't have to isolate for five days nor do you have to have a negative test result in order to dance to my music."

He concluded his PSA by wishing all of his fans well in the new year.

"Please, be safe, be healthy," he said. "Happy New Year."

