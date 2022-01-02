21 Rescued After Being Stranded For Hours On Tramway

All 21 of the people stranded for hours on a tramway at Sandia Peak in Albuquerque, New Mexico were rescued safely on Saturday (January 1), according to local authorities.

The Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office confirmed its Air Support team had picked up "the final remaining passenger and our mission is complete" at around 4:15 p.m. local time.

"What an incredible effort by all involved! Happy New Year, everyone is safe and we are grateful for the positive outcome," the department wrote in a post updating the situation on its verified Facebook account.

The department said the passengers had been stuck on the tramway since around 2:00 a.m. local time.